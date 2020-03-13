Tom Ross announces run for Minot City Counci

Minot native Tom Ross has announced he is running for Minot City Council.

Ross has been involved in a variety of organizations across the Magic City, including the Minot State Board of Regents, the MSU Beaver Booster board, the Minot Public Schools Ag Advisory Committee, the FFA Alumni Association as their president, Minot Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and VisitMinot.

Tom Ross released the following statement:

“I have been contemplating this for a while, and feel that I can make a difference for the Magic City. After talking with many residents and city employees, I feel change in leadership is needed and accountability will be key in making those changes. I look forward to this challenge.”

There will be three open seats on the council. The election is June 9.