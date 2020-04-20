Tom Barry fired as Minot City Manager

The Minot City Council has voted to terminate City Manager Tom Barry's employment as City Manager, after the city received a final report regarding accusations against Barry regarding a hostile work environment.

The council and Mayor Shaun Sipma voted unanimously by a 7-0 vote.

According to Alderman Stephan Podrygula at Monday's meeting, the report from the special investigator goes back to 2017, and that some of the accusations could amount to a violation of state law, in terms of treatment of employees.

In the report, the special investigator made the conclusion that "termination is the only appropriate solution," according to Podrygula.

When given the chance to speak before the council, Barry said there were no formal grievances filed, and he was given an excellent review for work performance, along with a five-year extension to his contract.

"This is a broken relationship, and I don't know if it can be fixed," said Alderman Paul Pitner.

Earlier in the meeting, the council voted unanimously to ask Barry to resign, and he refused to make a decision Monday.

"I was never given an opportunity to first off all, be made aware, and second of all, to do anything about it," said Barry, following the vote to ask him to resign.

The city hired Barry in October of 2016, and he formally took over that December, replacing Lee Staab.

Finance Director David Lakefield would serve as acting City Manager.

We'll have more coverage on the Evening Report.