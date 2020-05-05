Toasted Frog closing for two weeks; employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Toasted Frog in Bismarck posted to Facebook saying one of its employees has tested positive for COID-19. As a result, the restaurant will be closed for at least the next two weeks.

The post says the employee worked in an administrative position and was not involved in any food preparation or delivery. The restaurant says the employee last worked at the location on Monday.

The restaurant has stopped all operations and will reevaluate the situation after 14 days. In the meantime, employees will be paid.

