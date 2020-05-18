To-go meals continue for the summer

During the pandemic, many school districts prepared to-go meal programs for students.

So what happens during the summer?

Your News Leader spoke with Bismarck Public Schools leaders about what they are doing.

Making school lunches is something BPS does throughout the year, now they're just expanding the program to anyone 18 and under.

The food that's distributed is paid for by the USDA.

There will be a reduction in staff leaving about two to three people in each kitchen over the summer.

Bismarck Public Schools Child Nutrition Program Director Michelle Wagner said, "Some waivers the USDA has put out until June 30, it allows us to serve at different sites and then it also allows us to do like the non-congregate feeding, so we can continue to do these to-go meals just to make sure that everybody stays safe during this time."

As of right now, the district will continue to offer to-go meals and frozen meals though the summer but the offering of weekend meals is still undecided.

BPS will change a few meal pick-up locations and will update where those new locations are on their website.

