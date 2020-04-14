Tioga man accused of making coronavirus threats to paramedics

A Tioga man faces a series of felony charges on accusations he led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit, and later made coronavirus-related threats to paramedics.

Prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Jacob Wiedmer with eight total counts—four felonies, three misdemeanors, and an infraction—in the April 9 incident.

According to the criminal affidavit, a Mountrail County deputy observed a driver headed westbound on Highway 2 at 105 miles per hour.

Deputies and police pursued the vehicle towards Stanley, where the driver eventually went into a ditch, and fled on foot.

Officers were unable to subdue the man, later identified as Wiedmer, with a taser, but were able to tackle him and take him into custody.

Police say Wiedmer’s eyes were bloodshot, he was slurring his words, and he refused to perform any alcohol-related tests.

Investigators say he told police “I have the virus” and claimed he had been told he “had it” during a recent visit to a hospital in Williston.

Later, when paramedics with Stanley Ambulance asked Wiedmer if he was infected with COVID-19, police say Wiedmer said he was “going to spread it like peanut butter.”

Wiedmer did not show symptoms of COVID-19, and police say that doctors at the hospital informed paramedics Wiedmer was treated for bronchitis.

Authorities found have a bottle of vodka in the vehicle, as well as a pipe with methamphetamine residue in it.

Wiedmer made his initial appearance on the charges Monday, and will be arraigned May 28.

He remains in custody in the Mountrail County Correctional Center, according to online records.