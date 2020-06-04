Tim Transtrom, candidate for McKenzie County Commission

Tim Transtrom is among the 14 candidates for McKenzie County Commission.

He has lived in the county for most of his life. He has worked in the oilfield, and as a rancher.

Transtrom said he wants to streamline the building permit process, and he also wants to implement more conservative economic measures.

“Our taxes keep going up, and we keep getting less as residents of McKenzie County, and that needs to stop,” said Transtrom.

He also said it’s important to get the ag and oil industries to work together in the county.