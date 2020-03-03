Tigirlily reacts to devastating Nashville tornadoes

At least 22 people have been killed by tornadoes that hit last night in the Nashville, Tenn., area.

North Dakota-born singing sisters Tigirlily live there.

Kendra and Krista say the tornado came within a mile of their home.

“Where we were at it just missed us by about a mile so, it's just really horrible and it was in the middle of the night so not a lot of people had, you know warning that it was coming. The sirens did go off though and that's how we kind of you know got the warning and went to hide a little bit," said Kendra.

The girls say the tornadoes had hit some new developments, and it was hard to see them demolished in a matter of seconds.