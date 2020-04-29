This year's flu season saw nearly 5,000 more cases than last year's

Although our focus on COVID-19 may have overshadowed flu season, it's been an especially rough one.

The North Dakota Department of Health Division of Disease Control says there have been more than 12,000 influenza cases across the state, nearly 5,000 more than last year.

Experts say there were outbreaks of Influenza B early in the season with Influenza A presenting itself later on.

Flu season peaked at the end of February around the same time COVID-19 began spreading.

Isolation efforts and increased hygiene may have had an effect on the number of influenza cases.

“All types of respiratory illness are spread through cough and close contact, so really good hand hygiene, or if you're ill, staying home and away from others and away from work, all of these are really good methods to prevent respiratory illness. And so if you prevent one you prevent the other,” says Respiratory Epidemiologist for the Department of Health Levi Schlosser.

Schlosser says although influenza and coronavirus have similar preventative measures, it's unfair to compare their spread because the virus strains are incredibly different.

Epidemiologists say they're now seeing flu cases decline at the same time the season usually does into the month of May.

