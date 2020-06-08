There's still time to drop off primary election ballots

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked for Monday, June 8 to be counted.

North Dakota is a postmark state, meaning a ballot sent out today and received before next Monday will be counted.

However, election organizers said Tuesday’s election results shouldn't be affected by late ballots.

“The lower the turnout, the more important just a couple votes can be. I think we're on a path to have one of the largest, if not the largest, turnout at least in the century in primaries,” said state election director Brian Newby.

Newby said placing your ballot in your county's designated drop box by 4 p.m. Tuesday is better than putting it in the mail this close to the election.

If you haven't applied for a ballot, you can visit the county auditor's office to receive one.

