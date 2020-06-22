Theodore Roosevelt statue to be removed from New York City museum

The American Museum of Natural History in New York City has requested that a statue featuring former President Theodore Roosevelt be removed from the front of the building.

The statue features Roosevelt on a horse with a Native American man and a black man standing on either side of him.

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said it presents a white man as superior to people of color and historians seem to agree.

“It’s not something we like to talk about, but Roosevelt did believe that the Anglo-Saxon people, the American people, the British were superior to others. Not necessarily morally or intellectually, but superior in their development of civilization,” said Theodore Roosevelt Center Scholar Clay Jenkinson.

Jenkinson said the statue removal is being done in the right way, with deliberation between those at the museum who best understand Roosevelt's history.

