Theodore Roosevelt National Park Closed

Theodore Roosevelt National Park has announced they have closed all services for the health and safety of visitors and employees.

The closure includes the visitor centers, facilities, trails as well as campgrounds.

"Closing the park was a difficult decision to make during a time when people are seeking recreation and enjoyment in the outdoors. We look forward to welcoming the public back to their park as we transition to a new normal in the coming months," said Park Superintendent Wendy Ross.

The park is expected to be open and operational by May 9th.