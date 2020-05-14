The number of contact tracers has peaked for North Dakota

When a North Dakotan tests positive for COVID-19, a team of contact tracers investigate who that person may have come in contact with in the last 14 days.

North Dakota has hired more than 300 tracers since the start of the pandemic.

According Contact Tracer Facilitator Vern Dosch, as positive coronavirus cases were increasing there came a need to hire more tracers.

Dosch said the North Dakota Department of Health has slowed the hiring process as that need has been fulfilled.

“With the opening on May 1, these are critical days for us to watch for additional trends, and those trends will very much dictate whether we add additional personnel," said Dosch.

It's also the tracers responsibility to monitor the person's systems in order to let them know whether or not to remain in quarantine.

