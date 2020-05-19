The faces behind National EMS week

This week paramedics and EMTs are recognized for their essential services in communities, as a part of National EMS week.

Numbers show National EMS week has been celebrated since 1974. In the past 46-years a lot has changed.

At Metro Area Ambulance Services, one parametric served three decades, another is starting from zero while a third is a close to retirement.

Some may say age is just a number.

"I may be the oldest in age to work at Metro, but I'm probably the youngest at heart," said Kerry McCoy, a paramedic for Metro.

Twenty-one-year-old Riley Duram is the youngest.

"I've been here at Metro for two weeks," said Duram.

And compared to Tony Reisenauer, that's nothing.

"I have been here 35 years plus," said Reisenauer

All three men, with different backgrounds, come together for one community.

"I don't see much of a difference because were all trained at the same level and we all perform the same job," said McCoy.

In a time of need,

"You call and we're going to be there. That's just what we do," said Reisenauer.

The combined experiences of new and old aid in many situation.

"A new paramedic has the same amount of training as I do. I just have a lot more street experience and a lot more life experience. And they'll get that too as they grow with the job," said McCoy.

To help those who need it most.

"It’s their emergency, not mine, so you help them through their crisis," said Reisenauer.

In a time, when seconds matter most, age becomes just another number.

Thanks to EMS personal like Riley, Tony and Kerry people who call for help will get a response for many years to come.