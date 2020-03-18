The date to file your taxes won't change, but those enduring financial hardship can potentially delay tax payment until July 15

The April 15 tax filing deadline is not changing.

However, the federal government is granting an extra 90 days to make payments as a financial cushion for those who are struggling.

“Usually there's just a broad overall extension of filing and paying, this time they split it up. You still have to file April 15th, but you then can delay your payment for 90 days until July 15th,” said ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger says that this tax season in North Dakota should remain the same as always, but those facing financial hardships because of coronavirus will be assisted on a case-by-case basis.

