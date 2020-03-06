The Pursuit Minot uses "Day of Hope" donations to pay off MPS student lunch debt

A Minot-area church announced Friday it is paying off student lunch debt for Minot Public Schools the rest of the year.

A portion of donations raised from The Pursuit Minot’s first annual "Day of Hope" event went to the school district to pay off overdrawn lunch accounts.

The district has roughly $3,600 of outstanding lunch debt.

The Pursuit Minot donated $16,000 to pay off the lunch debt for students in the district.

The leftover money will pay off reduced school lunches for students the rest of the year.

Pastor Tom Foisy says the donation was about reaching as many individuals as possible.

“When you make a donation you can make a donation to an organization which is awesome, a nonprofit, which is totally worthwhile. But we wanted to touch the lives of individual people. And that's why this one was so near and dear to our heart,” said Foisy.

More than 500 students on the reduced lunch meal plan will benefit.

