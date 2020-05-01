The Hair Garage in Mandan gives us an inside look at precautions salons are taking to reopen

Your News Leader has been following the story of Mandan's Hair Garage owner Anna Vetter from the day she opened her barbershop in December.

We showed you how the COVID-19 closures impacted her, her new business and her staff.

Now, she's reopen and we have the details on how she's gearing up for business.

Temperature checks at the door, disinfectants on each counter and masks on every face. This is the new normal for Vetter and many other salon reopening owners across the state.

"We've kind of been lucking out finding stuff, but it's definitely been a struggle to find the things that we need to open up," Vetter says.

But, Vetter and her staff don't mind the changes as the risk of COVID-19 lingers.

"You're always worried. Am I going to get sick? You never know who's walking into your chair. You never know who they've been around," says Stylist Caitlyn Messer.

However, like many other business owners and employees--they believe reopening is a risk worth taking.

"I'm glad because I can make money again and see all my clients," Messer says.

"I'm excited and nervous. We obviously want to be as safe as possible for our clients, for us. So, we are taking all the measures that we can. But, I am excited to see my staff back working because that's what we need to do to succeed," Vetter says.

Vetter dyed and cut her way through reopening. Her shop was completely booked.

The Hair Garage barbershop is following all reopening requirements set by the governor.

You can book an appointment now by calling 701-751-0726.

