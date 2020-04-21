Great American Bike Race takes a different spin

The Great American Bike Race is still taking place this month on April 25, but not in the usual way.

The Great American Bike Race is shifting gears this year due to COVID-19.

Racers will have to pedal for the cause in isolation this year.

Sanford Health Foundation’s Executive Director Sara Haugen said: "Our participants aren't riding on spin bikes anymore, they're getting really creative in ways that, they'll engage with us on social media. Still doing all of the fundraising that they've always done in years pass to support these families, but it looks a heck of a lot different than it has ever look before."

This year's challenge is similar to last but it's now moving online.

Haugen said, "We're asking everybody to do the bicycle. Film yourself doing it, share a little bit about why you participate in GABR and then post that on your social media pages.”

Representatives ask that you use #forthekids and #gabr so they can share your support with the world.

Sanford Health Foundation Development Officer Nike Ohonme said, "This allows you to continue to stay active, but also give back to a really unique cause, in a fun way."

Sanford Health Foundation is striving to make sure the show goes on.

If you don't wish to participate in the challenge you can still donate at gabr.sanfordhealth.org

