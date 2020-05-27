The Fate of Morton County Fair is in the balance

In light of the COVID-19 crisis Morton County Commissioners are discussing what will happen with the county fair.

Commissioners indicated they may need to cancel some of the events that draw larger crowds, but still try to hold the judged events.

“The focus has to be on the youth if we can do anything. I know there's a lot of work and time and effort put into the projects and raising livestock and the shows and that kind of thing. So if there's any way to maintain those,” said Cody Schuhlz, commissioner.

The decision is scheduled to be finalized later this week.

