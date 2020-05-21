'The Broadway Circle' taking shape for families in need in Minot

Community leaders say they are making progress on bringing a one-stop-shop for people in need to the Magic City.

This property located at 1901 South Broadway will soon serve a new purpose.

“This outside is going to become the family shelter and there are going to be 17 family apartments," said Mac McLeod, Executive Director of the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

Community leaders call the project "The Broadway Circle." It will combine a community kitchen and the Lord's Cupboard food pantry with affordable housing, and service area.

“The dream has been to have a one-stop-shop, to have a place where people can come and receive the services they need and not have to drive around town and receive them in various places," said Lord’s Cupboard chairperson, Gerald Roise.

They will begin taking bids on the estimated $6 million project this June.

More than a dozen community partners are working on the project including Lutheran Social Services and the Minot Homeless Coalition.

“It will be a collaboration of agencies working together to provide really all the services under one roof,” said Brian Quigley with Lutheran Social Services.

Funds for the project come from the National Disaster Resilience Program.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2022.