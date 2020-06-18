The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library will be re-opening to the public starting July 6

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library will be reopening to the public starting July 6.

Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The Library has reduced its seating to 75%; staff are required to wear masks; and patrons are asked to heed social distancing recommendations.

The services offered include things like: limited computer access; printing, copying, and faxing; wifi access, and checkouts and returns.

No-contact curbside pickup and virtual programs will remain available.

“We're excited to reopen. We've been waiting for the right time to be able to do it so that it's, we've been very deliberate and safe about our decisions. We miss seeing our patrons and they've been contacting us and sending us messages and they miss us. So we're looking forward to seeing them again."

Library staff will sanitize all returns and clean all surfaces throughout the day.

The library's heating and air systems have been under construction, which caused the delay in reopening the facility.

