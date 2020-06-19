The Bismarck Reps are out to one of the hot start sitting at an undefeated seven and zero record

It is looking really good we have played some tough teams but we still have a couple of things to clean up so we are ready come state tournament time," said Reps Outfielder/Pitcher, Carson Motschenbacher.

A lot of wins on this early season came last weekend at the Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament where the Reps would go a perfect four and oh to win the tournament and sweep the weekend.

"It feels great we came in as the favorite, we ten runned all the teams in pool play. We also have a little history with West Fargo so that gave us a little bit of an extra drive to beat them. We came out and got five runs had a little hiccup in the final inning but we came away with the win," said Reps Pitcher/Outfielder, Nic Divine.

This was the 2nd straight Wenzel Tournament win for a lot of this group as they won last years tournament as members of the Bismarck 15's who made a deep run at last seasons Babe Ruth World Series.

"Summer baseball is a little different because these guys usually play against each other all Spring and they all go to different schools but than they come together and they have that connection like that have played together since they were eight or nine years old. So, it is kinda cool to see them rekindle the friendships and play together," said Reps Head Coach, Troy Olson.

While this maybe an experienced group this Summer is a challenge that no one has seen no Spring season due to COVID-19.

"We are definitely starting over with the pitch counts the guys on the mound and just players in general being in shape you know. So, we need to take care of the arms and hopefully here in a couple of weeks we will be up to speed," said Olson.

But this squad is happy that they are back on the diamond.

"Yeah baseball is back! We are all happy to be here because it is the favorite sport for a lot of us. So, we are just glad to be here," said Motschenbacher.

"It is a relief with no Spring season for BHS its just been nice to get out here with my teammates, seeing people in the stands, and just getting work in," said Devine.

The Bismarck Reps will look to continue their undefeated campaign tomorrow as they take on the Senators.