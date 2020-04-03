The Banquet in Bismarck continues to serve meals

On a normal day, the Banquet in Bismarck provides meals for close to 400 people in need. Now, it may only serve half of that.

Four days a week, people can come get at hot meal at the Banquet. While you can't sit and eat, the service is providing hot meals for people to pick up and take home.

"When everybody is out of work and grocery stores are limited to their stock right now, it's an absolute blessing that they come out here and do this. This is one of the best things that this town has, all the help around this town," said David Barclay, Mandan.

Organizers say grocery stores and restaurants have been working to provide more.

"It was slow when this first broke out in the Bismarck community. I think because everybody panicked and ran to the grocery stores and took everything off the shelves," said Karla Eisenbeisz, executive director.

The service has added extra safety precautions for their volunteers to try and limit any coronavirus spread while providing meals to the community.

"People are pretty much locking themselves in their homes, these people are taking the time to come out and risk their health and their time to the public," said Barclay.

Eisenbeisz says that some volunteers help cook the food, but leave early to avoid the risk.

The Banquet's partner program Adopt-A-Block is moving to a five day schedule.

Schedules:

BANQUET at Trinity Lutheran Church: 502 N 4th st. Bismarck

Tuesday 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Thursday 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Saturday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Banquet at Salvation Army in Bismarck: 601 S Washington St.

Sunday Noon-1:00 p.m.

ADOPT-A-BLOCK:

Monday 4:30 p.m-6 p.m.

South Central High School

East parking lot

406 S. Anderson St. Bismarck

Wednesday 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Jeannette Myhre School

East parking lot

919 S. 12th St. Bismarck

Thursday 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

New Song Church

Parking lot

3200 N. 11th St.

Friday 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Solheim Elementary School

Staff parking lot

325 Munich Dr. Bismarck

Saturday 3-5 p.m.

River of Hope Church

Parking lot

1996 43rd Ave. NE Bismarck

