Texas Roadhouse farmers market

Texas Roadhouse has turned its parking lot into a farmers market.

Customers can get a meal, and they can also get fruits and vegetables as well.

Texas Roadhouse Kitchen Manager Dustin Shelton says the idea was to give people the opportunity to buy things that were sometimes sold out in stores.

Shelton says many people don't want to shop in crowded stores and this provides a chance to get groceries without the hassle.

“Really all we're here trying to do is provide food for the community. The restaurant industry provides so much food to the general public and that's, in reality what we're here to try to do, is just provide everybody food through this hard time," said Shelton.

Texas Roadhouse also has their hand cut steaks available for purchase at the market as well.

Kitchen manager Dustin Shelton says his customers have been loving this new option.

