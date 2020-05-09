Testing site in Standing Rock tests 482 people for COVID-19

Three tribal communities in the state have had mass COVID-19 testing.

The Standing Rock Reservation had their turn on Saturday, testing 482 people.

Cars began lining up at the school bus garage in Fort Yates at 10 A.M.

Within the first hour, more than 100 people were tested.

"It just shows, I think, the teamwork, the communications that we had prior to today. So just very good turnout and well prepared," said Director of the Indian Affairs Commission, Scott Davis.

After testing essential employees first, testing opened up to anyone living on the reservation.

"Keeping in mind it's both North and South Dakota that's here. We don't have boundaries here at Standing Rock, it's all one,” said Standing Rock Tribal Chairman, Mike Faith.

Tribal leaders say the 500 tests made available by the state are essential for those living on Standing Rock's more than 2 million acres of land.

"We have a lot of people with preexisting conditions that we want to protect, especially the children and our elderly. And at the same time we rely on our Indian Health Services here who get minimal amounts of tests," said Standing Rock Tribal Health Director, Margaret Gates.

For those who couldn't make it, Indian Health Services is already looking to the future.

"Indian Health Services wants to go to the communities and start doing tests in the communities, so they don't have to travel as far," said Emergency Management Task Force Logistics, Chief Doug Crow Ghost.

Crow Ghost said some residents have had to drive more than an hour to get to the testing site and others may not even have a vehicle to show up in the first place.

The Indian Affairs Commission is hoping to reach tribal communities on both sides of the state next with testing in Trenton and Wahpeton.