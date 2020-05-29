Test & Tune at Dacotah Speedway

The sights and sounds of racing will take place on Saturday at Dacotah Speedway. It's not the start of the season, that's a week from Friday.

It's a Test & Tune session to get ready for the green flag on June 5.

Teams put a lot of time and effort into getting their car's ready over the winter so the COVID-19 shutdown has prevented the drivers and their crews from finding out if what they've done will work.

"I think it's very important not only for racers themselves but the race track getting ready for racing because guys get to get out and get the rust off and make sure their cars are running good, not breaking down, not quitting or having issues so that first night when the green flag flies a lot of guys have been on the track and had some time and aren't afraid to run into that first corner and give it all they got," said Shawn Strand, IMCA modified driver,

Fans, drivers and crews will have a much different protocol to follow when racing in Mandan next week.

Jane Link, Dacotah Speedway Promotions Director said: "We're very excited to get going. We've taken all of the precautions. We've had lots of meetings. Lots of ordering of plexiglass, gloves and masks. We do feel that we have a safe environment for our fans to sit in, and we're making the environment for our drivers as safe as possible, and we're ready to race. We're ready to get the drivers out there racing and get fans in the stands."

Link encourages everyone to check out guidelines on the Dacotah Speedway website before heading to the track on opening night. Link says fans will get to meet the new track mascot as well, plus she added they're working on bringing former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace to Mandan this summer since his appearance in May had to be canceled.

