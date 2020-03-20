Terra Nomad to roll out food truck early this year

Terra Nomad is one of the restaurants affected by the governor’s order, but they were already making plans to change the way they do business.

On Sunday, Terra Nomad will bring out their food truck a little earlier than normal. They usually only use the food truck during the summer.

But, owners say with temperatures forecasted in the mid-40s, it’s the perfect time to bring their food to people.

They’ll move the truck to different spots around town. They plan to be in high traffic areas and maybe even in neighborhoods.

“Here’s a way for them to have something of quality, locally sourced food that you typically get at a restaurant,” said Chris Tello, Terra Nomad owner.

To see where the truck will be and what menu items are offered, check out the Terra Nomad and Up North Catering Facebook and Instagram pages.

