Teletherapy counseling is on the rise

With many counseling and therapy services still closed, many are seeking ways to get counseling while under quarantine.

Red Door Pediatric Therapy is offering teletherapy counseling sessions for all its clients.

Counselors say their clients have been taking advantage of this option.

"I think parents have benefited a lot from being a little bit more involved in the process, and then I've also gotten to see kids more in their natural environments. So I've seen actually quite a few tantrums, some meltdowns," said Red Door Pediatric licensed therapist, Caitlin Muller.

Muller said all teletherapy sessions are still confidential.