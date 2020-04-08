Telehealth bridges gap between doctors, patients amid COVID-19

As hospitals, clinics and small practices limit access to offices to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, providers are finding alternative ways to continue to see patients.

With medical offices, clinics, and specialty providers having to shut down access, many patients are finding it hard to book follow up appointments or even a yearly checkup.

However hospitals are working to bring patient checkups into the 21st Century.

Trinity Health OBGYN David Billings says he has had to limit access to his office due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Patients with symptoms we'd rather them not come in and expose not only our patients but also the staff,” Billings said.

Dr. Billings is one of Trinity Health's specialist services that is switching to Telehealth, an application that allows patients to video chat with their doctors similar to a regular appointment--and it's all HIPAA-compliant.

While Dr. Billings is unable to conduct physical exams, the app does allow patients to ask questions, refill prescriptions and voice health concerns from a safe distance.

Those who are eligible for Telehealth appointments are contacted by their providers and then scheduled as usual.

"On my end, I have a list of patients that have signed up, and we have specific appointment times and then we will get online and it's actually been very easy," Billing said

Trinity health Vice Presdient Randy Schwan says the hospital is working on training clinics and specialists on Telehealth so patients can continue to see their healthcare providers despite limits set by COVID-19.

"We are expanding out capacity for telehealth, we have a number of clinics that are doing it already. Have had done so successfully over the last couple of weeks. We're rolling that out to more and more clinics in more and more locations outside of Minot,” Schwan said.

As of Tuesday, Trinity Health has trained 88 of its doctors and other providers in the use of Telehealth. The Williston Clinic, and Trinity Community Clinic – Western Dakota, also received instruction Monday.

The Telehealth app is available for free download in the Apple or Google play store. Schwan says providers will help walk you through the instillation process and send you the information you need to connect with your doctor.

