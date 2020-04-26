Teddy Roosevelt uses Medora's bully pulpit to give thanks to truckers

We're living through a nearly unprecedented time, so it's only fitting Your News Leader would get some historic perspective. Even though Theodore Roosevelt National Park is closed as the country battles coronavirus, its namesake is staying busy by giving thanks.

The streets of Medora were quiet Sunday, except for maybe the birds chirping, however, on the interstate, just a few hundred yards north, law enforcement and truckers help keep our country moving.

As trucks pass by the Medora exit on I-94, they were greeted with a laugh, a salute and a holler.

"Bully for America’s truckers!" said Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States.

While Roosevelt may be famous for being on a hill elsewhere, in North Dakota, he's a little less stone-faced.

"When we built the Panama Canal, Dr. William C. Gorgas assisted us to defeat yellow fever. Well we are as nation going to defeat this coronavirus," said Roosevelt.

He credited North Dakota for helping to make him a man. Now, he wants to give back to those on the roads.

"I see the American economy moving, I see the country moving, and I see the trucker in the vanguard, taking risk for himself or herself, but doing so in a way that provides for his or her family, and provides for the nation. The least I can do is salute that good effort," said Roosevelt.

Teddy said you don't need a bully pulpit to make a difference.

"I lament to think how many times we have not sung The Star-Spangled Banner this spring, how many times the school children have not gathered, to say the pledge of allegiance to the flag. So that's one thing you can do is fly the flag, and carry the flag in your heart by the way you conduct yourself," said Roosevelt.

While the former president says he loves people finding solace in the beauty of his national park, he says he supports the federal government’s decision to close, and can't wait to see everyone back when it's safe.

While Your News Leader had some fun with the Teddy Roosevelt character, Joe Wiegand, the actor behind the man, wants to say thank you, from the bottom of his heart as well.

"Thank you and bully!" said Wiegand.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is closed until at least May 8.

Meanwhile, the Medora Musical is still planning on hosting families this summer and the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation is hiring.

To apply, go to the website linked on this story.