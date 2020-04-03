Teddy Roosevelt gives truckers, law enforcement a presidential thank you

Truck drivers, law enforcement officers and those who keep America running got a presidential thank you as they drove by Medora.

The town's own Teddy Roosevelt waved an American flag at those passing through.

“Thank you, truck drivers, law enforcement officers, and others on the roads who continue to keep America running, and for supplying our incredible people in medicine to treat and heal the many thousands dealing with ailments in this time,” a town spokesman said on its Twitter page.

“Your efforts exemplify the tenants of TR.”

