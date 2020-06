Votes in Ward County are being reprocessed after a technical glitch on one of the county's voting tabulation machines, according to County Auditor/Treasurer Devra Smestad.

Smestad said one of the two machines did not read the ballot correctly, so election workers are rescanning the just under 13,000 ballots into the machines.

Smestad said they hope to have the results submitted to the North Dakota Secretary of State's office within a couple hours.