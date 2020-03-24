Teachers pack bags of activities, Chromebooks for students

Staff at Bismarck’s Will-Moore Elementary School have been busy getting Chromebooks and other activities ready for students to pick up on Tuesday.

They put together a bag for each student that includes a Chromebook, headphones, and other activities.

“There is a mindfulness coloring sheet that’s included for all the kids that seems to calm kids down, and a calming jar worksheet. Just some fun different calming activities for kids to do while they’re at home,” explained Carol Buechler, Will-Moore school counselor.

Fourth graders will also get a recorder from their music teacher. Will-Moore families can pick up their packets Tuesday until 2 p.m.