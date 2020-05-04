Taylor Teske takes over as DLB head football coach

Taylor Teske is the new head coach of the DLB Lakers football team.

Teske said he's fortunate to make the move, while keeping other assistant coaches on staff.

"It's a blessing and an honor. It's something I've kind of always dreamt to do is to become a head coach. I didn't know it would maybe come this early in my career. It's something that I have set my goal towards at some point in my career," said Teske.

Teske takes over for longtime coach James Johnson. Teske said he learned a lot from Johnson about what it takes to be a head coach.

