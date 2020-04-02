Taylor Olson finalist for position on the State Board of Higher Education

Williston native Taylor Olson is a top three finalist for a position on the State Board of Higher Education.

Olson, a graduate of the University of North Dakota's School of Law, is an attorney in Williston along with her husband Jordon.

She says the possibility of applying for the position has always been in the back of her mind and when Dan Traynor resigned in January to become a district judge, Olson felt the time was right. The board oversees the 11 public colleges and universities across North Dakota and usually meets once a month.

Olson, a mother of three daughters, says she wants to be a part of shaping not only their futures, but the state's as well.

"Northwest North Dakota is an area that I think deserves representation on some of these boards. There are a lot of challenges in northwest North Dakota, whether its in the workforce or on boards of the nature. I would be thrilled to represent northwest North Dakota and the entire state," Olson said.

Olson interviews with Gov. Doug Burgum Friday at 11:30 a.m. and the new board member will be announced soon after. The other two finalists are Danita Bye from Stanley and Bruce Gjovig from Grand Forks.

