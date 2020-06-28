Tax filing and payment extended to July 15th

The IRS has extended the deadline for filling income taxes and payments to July 15 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This relief applies to all individual returns, trusts, and corporations.

This relief is automatic, taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify.

The IRS urges taxpayers who are owed a refund to file as quickly as possible.

For those who can't file by the July 15, 2020 deadline, the IRS reminds individual taxpayers that everyone is eligible to request an extension to file their return.

"We estimate about 40,000 people have yet to file, who normally would have filed April 15, about 40,000 still have yet to file by July 15, so a number of people have chosen to wait," said North Dakota Tax Commissioner, Ryan Rauschenberger.

Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of July 16. Patrons will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the taxes paid by July 15.