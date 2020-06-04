Tattoo artists open shop in Velva

A Velva husband-and-wife team is opening a new tattoo shop on the Star City's Main Street this week.

Chad and Sara Bowman moved to Velva from Superior, Wisconsin, looking to continue in the tattoo business.

"This is kind of his bread and butter. It was how me met. So we just wanted to continue this, what makes us happy," said Sarah.

Darker Studios uses a pen-style instrument instead of the louder rotary tool, leading to what Sarah said is a more comfortable experience.

"All magic comes at a price. Pain is always relative, and discomfort is going to be expected. I think it hurts less because perhaps it's that noise that's really irritating. It's like being at the dentist. I think the noise makes it hurt more," said Sarah.

Sarah said there's no limit to what Darker Studios can pull off in a project.

"People come in with an idea, a concept, a few reference photos of what they're going for. He'll use the reference photos to compile an image, whether it's free hand or stencil-based, and the session work goes from there," said Sarah.

The Bowmans said they also offer body piercings and are training in cosmetic tattooing for a permanent make-up look. Darker Studios is open from 12-6 p.m. every day by appointment only. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram.

