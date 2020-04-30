Tattoo shops prepare to reopen

A slew of businesses will be reopening Friday and that includes tattoo shops.

The owners of Larson's Tattooing in Mandan say they were well prepared financially when the pandemic hit, but the uncertainty of when they'd reopen has caused a stress. Now, they're buying what they need and organizing the shop to reopen on Friday.

John and Amber Larson have been running their tattoo shop for 14 years and are ready to get back to work.

"It gives me purpose in life being an artist. Over the last month and a half, it's been pretty difficult," says co-owner John Larson.

When the pandemic struck and closures went into effect, they say they were relatively prepared.

"We've always been really careful about keeping a bunch of cash reserves. We've had our roof go out. We've had plenty of different things with owning a business. But, this is probably the most surprising we've had where we had income just shut off," says co-owner Amber Larson.

For many artists, tattooing is their livelihood and only skill set.

"They're a lot of self-employed people in our industry as tattoo artists. So, to go take a part time job doesn't make sense when this is your skill and this is what you're trained to do," she says.

The Larson's look forward to scheduling appointments, but some customers are having financial trouble due to the coronavirus.

"We've had people who have had their jobs lost and things like that that are now trying to postpone their appointments even a little bit longer," Amber says.

The two have been readying their shop-- moving decor and setting out sanitizers.

"At the end of the workday after our cleaning and that kind of stuff, we'll do our consults and have them come in so it's just one on one. So, that is going to make a little bit longer days," John says.

Now, the only thing left to do is wait and see what the future holds for their industry.

The Larson's say they were luck to have secured masks and other products to meet the reopening requirements. They say many products are now out of stock and might be hard for other businesses to obtain in time to reopen in the coming weeks.

