Task Force lays out three-phase plan to reopen long-term care facilities

On Friday, Gov. Doug Burgum announced his plans to begin phased re-opening of long-term care facilities.

On Tuesday, the North Dakota Long Term Care Association and the Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force laid out their three-phase plan that will bring families together once again.

The three-phase plan was created to begin reuniting family members who have been separated for nearly four months.

Visits will begin slowly. Each county and long-term care facility will have to work with the State's Vulnerable Population Protection Plan Task Force to determine when, and if they can move through each of the phases.

Before beginning each phase, the facilities must meet specific factors.

Those include the number of cases in each county, adequate staffing and testing, access to personal protective equipment and local hospital capacity.

"Local hospitals need to have the capacity to accept transfers from facilities," said Christopher Larson, chairman of Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force.

The first phase will begin once the facility passes two rounds of testing with no new COVID-19 cases.

"Visitation is prohibited within the facility except for end-of-life situations. Although outside scheduled visitations can occur with families and residents," said Larson

All visitors will be expected to practice social distancing and wear masks.

After 14 days in Phase One, the next phase can be considered.

"Phase Two begins with scheduled intervals with one visitor per resident. The exception to that is end-of-life situations," said Larson.

Community dining and group activities can resume, and residents will be screened twice daily.

Phase Three is considered the new normal.

"Visitation will be fully re-opened within the facility. All visitors must undergo screening upon entrance and adhere to the universal source control guidance," said Larson

Some family members have been pushing for visitation because they worry that their loved one will die before they can see them again.

"Not only do we need to do this, but we need to do this in a timely manner because there are so many people that are not going to get their chance because they're going to be gone before the visitation is open," said Lauri Schlosser, a family member of someone in a long-term facility.

Many on the inside feel the same way.

"My dad would rather take that risk and be reunited with his family than continue to just exist inside of, just live inside his room," said Schlosser.

Of the 218 long-term care facilities in North Dakota, leaders say 82 are considered still in Phase One.

The association says family members will be notified when their facility opens, and how they can schedule a visit.

