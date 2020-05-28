Sweet Appreciation for Williston Senior Facility

As a special thank you, residents and staff at Williston's Arbor House were treated to free ice cream bars this afternoon.

A local volunteer group, the Williston Helpers, partnered with Susie Q's Ice Cream Truck to donate vanilla ice cream and fudge bars to the fearless staff and residents of Bethel's assisted living facility.

Susie Q's owner and registered nurse Susan Elsbernd says she wanted the residents to experience some nostalgia with her ice cream truck while saluting the dedicated and hard-working individuals who've cared for them during these difficult times.

"You know I think it's brought forth a need for community support; how valuable healthcare staff members are especially for rural areas and our elderly populations. It's been amazing the support that we have received from the community and we can't thank you guys enough for that love and appreciation," said Elsbernd.

She uses a fish net to distribute the sweet treats and accepts contact-less forms of payment to keep customers safe. You can visit Susie Q's Ice Cream Truck on Facebook for location updates throughout the Summer.

