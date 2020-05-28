Suspect to serve 15 years in Minot accomplice to murder case

UPDATE 6:30 PM: The first suspect taken into custody in the death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens learned his fate in court.

22-year-old Marcus Lee appeared in district court in Minot Thursday for sentencing in his role in the shooting death of Dominick Stephens in January.

Marcus Lee pleaded guilty in January to a Class A felony charge. In exchange, the state dropped a Class AA felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

The judge sentenced Lee to 20 years, first serve 15, and three years of probation.

Lee is one of the suspects believed to be in the vehicle during the shooting.

As of now two suspects believed to be connected, 25-year-old Michael Dennis II and 27-year-old Donald Cooper are in custody.

Dennis has also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month.

The most recent arrest in connection to the homicide was Cooper, who was arrested in Milwaukee after fleeing from U.S. Marshals and crashing causing the deaths of two people.

Cooper is still in custody in Milwaukee and has yet to appear in court in North Dakota.

