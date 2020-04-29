Suspect in Minot murder case inching closer to trial

A 29-year-old Minot man accused of fatally shooting his father could stand trial as early as August.

Christopher Vickerman appeared in district court in Minot Wednesday for his pretrial conference.

Christopher faces a AA-felony murder charge in the May 2019 death of 55-year-old Mark Vickerman at Mark’s northwest Minot home.

Investigators say they used surveillance footage to follow Christopher’s movements to and from his father’s house. A motive is unclear.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the two sides discussed a trial set to start Aug. 24, with jury selection beginning as early as Aug. 19.

The dates are not official. Jury trials are postponed in North Dakota until July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vickerman remains in custody in Minot, and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

