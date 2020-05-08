Advertisement

Charges dismissed against man accused of robbing

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE (March 23, 2021): Robbery charges were dismissed in January after law enforcement could no longer get in contact with the victim.

According to court documents, charges against 37-year-old Joshua Churchill were dismissed since there was a lack of evidence to prove Churchill had committed the crime.

Churchill was accused of convincing a man to come into his home to do drugs in May 2020.

While in the home, Churchill was accused of assaulting the man and stealing his phone and money.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 8, 2020): A Bismarck man is accused of assaulting and robbing a man that was lured into his home early Friday morning.

Bismarck Police say 37-year-old Joshua Churchill and his girlfriend convinced a man to come to their home to do drugs.

Police say when the victim was in the living room, Churchill began assaulting him and stole his phone and money.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Churchill is charged with robbery. His bond is set at $1,000.

Police are searching for the female suspect.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
Neighbors say child hit in West Fargo shooting
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rolla fire
Crews battling large fire south of Rolla
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Twenty-five dead dairy calves, approximately 1-2 weeks old, and other animals were located near...
Stark County seeking information regarding dead farm animals

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum writes letter to DHS secretary
Frankie the reading dog
April set as Fair Housing Month for Bismarck
April set as Fair Housing Month for Bismarck
House bill aims to help Minot Intermodal Facility
House bill aims to help Minot Intermodal Facility
Delta plane
Delta to return to XWA in June