Charges dismissed against man accused of robbing

UPDATE (March 23, 2021): Robbery charges were dismissed in January after law enforcement could no longer get in contact with the victim.

According to court documents, charges against 37-year-old Joshua Churchill were dismissed since there was a lack of evidence to prove Churchill had committed the crime.

Churchill was accused of convincing a man to come into his home to do drugs in May 2020.

While in the home, Churchill was accused of assaulting the man and stealing his phone and money.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 8, 2020): A Bismarck man is accused of assaulting and robbing a man that was lured into his home early Friday morning.

Bismarck Police say 37-year-old Joshua Churchill and his girlfriend convinced a man to come to their home to do drugs.

Police say when the victim was in the living room, Churchill began assaulting him and stole his phone and money.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Churchill is charged with robbery. His bond is set at $1,000.

Police are searching for the female suspect.