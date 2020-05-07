Suspect arrested in Arnegard stabbing

A woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault in connection with a stabbing at a residence in Arnegard.

Thirty-five-year-old Tabitha Corneille is in custody after Watford City Police and the McKenzie County Sheriff's Department responded to a report yesterday that a male had been stabbed.

The male was later transferred to Minot for medical care.

Two other males were detained for questioning as well. One male was released while the other was placed under arrest for narcotics violations.

A search warrant of the residence also led to the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Further charges are pending.

