Survey Results are in for Tech Changes Coming to Bismarck Parking Ramps/Lots

Bismarck Parking Authority is continuing plans to upgrade city ramps and lots despite virus-related setbacks.

The Parking Authority has the results from its technology upgrades survey Your News Leader first told you about in December.

They now plan to move forward with the top recommendations.

Before the pandemic, the Bismarck Parking Authority sent out a survey...

"It's intended to generate new ideas with technology," says Bismarck City Planner Daniel Nairn.

Now, the results are in.

"One thing that jumped out to me pretty clearly is that the needs of the monthly parkers are very different in terms of technology," Nairn says.

Most hourly parkers expressed the need for phone app parking and user friendly pay stations with non-cash options.

Most monthly parkers said they want different pass scanning technology, like license plate readers or gates that can read card without opening the window.

Before the survey, the plan was to update the 6th Street and Thayer ramp to accommodate hourly parking.

"The whole COVID thing did put us on a delay here as far as the new pay station that's going to be going into the 6th and Thayer ramp and then the new gate technology as well," says Rocky Gordan and Company Vice President in charge of managing locations for the Bismarck Parking Authority Jeremy Petron.

New gates are something the Authority plans to install in all four Bismarck ramps and two surface lots.

"The equipment that is there has used it's life and over time, even the suppliers have different models and makes that they don't supply parts for," Petron says.

However, discussions with suppliers on compatible technology will have to wait until COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

In the meantime, the team plans to hold a subcommittee meeting to discuss implementations further before the next Parking Authority meeting.

Then, they plan to compare technology options from suppliers.

