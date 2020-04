One plane that departed from North Dakota was bringing a foreign exchange student home to Germany.

Marcel Knipp's friends and teachers in Hazen held a surprise parade to send him off, some even tossing gifts.

He says he wishes he could've given everyone a proper goodbye.

“I'm leaving here with a whole bunch of cool and fun memories that I don't think I could forget this year,” said Knipp.

Knipp says the first thing he'll do when he gets home is hug his parents.