Super Slide Amusement Park partners with the ND safety council for a safe reopen

North Dakota businesses have banded together to help each other.

The North Dakota Safety Council offered a free webinar series to help guide businesses through proper pandemic planning and reopening.

The Super Slide Amusement Park was one of many to reach out.

The Super Slide Amusement Park is now open for business.

The park normally opens early May, but couldn't because of the state Health Departments safety guidelines.

Now that some of those restrictions have been lifted, businesses like amusement parks can reopen.

Your News Leader spoke with owners to see how the first day went.

The Super Slide Amusement Park got off to a slow start but it wasn't long before kids started filing in.

Riding the roller coast is just one of the most popular rides here at The Super Slide Amusement Park.

"My favorite ride is the roller coaster because I've been on it a lot of times and I can close my eyes and plug my ears and I won't scream," said Braelynn Schumaker.

Amusement park staff say they were eager for this day to arrive.

Super Slide Amusement Park co-owner Richard Fleckenstein said, "We're excited to open, we have a lot of college students that depend on us to be open, that come here and work. We had students that actually drove in from Fargo last week for our COVID training."

Opening wouldn't have been possible without the North Dakota Safety Council's help providing COVID safety training for all the amusement parks employees.

North Dakota Safety Council Assistant Executive Director Lynae Hanson said, "We help employees just really better understand how to clean properly and disinfect. Rules about social distancing, how to, how to manager traffic flow coming in and out of an organization.”

Super Slide Amusement park owners say this was a great kickoff to their summer season.

If your business needs help with COVID training or business assessments reach out to the North Dakota Safety Council at 701-223-6372.

