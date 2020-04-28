1 arrested, 1 at large in attempted murder

Bismarck police are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous, and who is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting near Burnt Boat Road and Tyler Parkway Friday night.

They're looking for 24-year-old Mason Schuh.

He's 5'9", 155 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he shot at an occupied vehicle multiple times.

If you know where he is, do not approach him and call 701-223-1212.

Meanwhile 18-year-old Albert Crews was arrested for accomplice to attempted murder.

According to court documents, Schuh was sentenced to 18 months in prison in December of 2018 for two counts of simple assault of a police officer.

He was granted early parole by the DOCR Pardon Board on August 2, 2019.

In November of 2019, Schuh was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at 10% of $10,000.

Court documents show Schuh's bond was reduced to $500. He pleaded not guilty to the two counts in December. His trial is schedules for August 2020.

Schuh pleaded not guilty in March, 2020 for drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. A court trial was set for May 20.