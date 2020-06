City council members in Sturgis, S.D. have voted to sanction the 80th annual motorcycle rally for August.

Aldermen say they couldn't have done much to prevent people from coming anyway, so sanctioning it allows them to keep the town safer.

They wont host the rally parade or have the popular B-1 flyover. City leaders say vendors must wear PPE. They say they'll help businesses get that equipment if they don't have it.