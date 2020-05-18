Students return to pick up their belongings

As the school year comes to an end many students are returning back to classrooms to get their belongings.

Your News Leader spoke with a school today about how they are doing this in accordance with the North Dakota safety guidelines.

Jeannette Myhre Elementary students returned their Chromebooks through curbside drop-off and also received a goodbye from their teachers.

All laptops are returned in bags and left in the library for three days before being disinfected.

Jeannette Myhre Elementary School Principal Shawn Oban said: "One or two people go into classrooms, which had all been disinfected and cleaned and then with gloves on and put the items inside the bag from each desk."

After students finished with the curbside pick-up, teachers had a chance to say their last goodbye's.

If you have any questions about picking your students belongings reach out their school office.

