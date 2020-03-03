Students shine light on classmate battling leukemia

For the entire month of February Roosevelt Elementary has been highlighting one student. Emersyn Decker a kindergartner who is battling leukemia.

Every Wednesday in February students shone a light on Emersyn. They participated in fundraisers like pajama day and hat day to raise money for her.

Roosevelt partnered with Highland acres to sell pink bandannas that say "Embracing Emersyn" to let Emersyn no she's not alone.

Emersyn’s teacher Marlee Meschke posted a statement on Bismarck Public School's Facebook page saying: "Neon bandannas with tags saying Embracing Emersyn were sold as a fundraiser. Knowing that cancer medicine can make a person lose hair, we wanted Emersyn to feel good about coming to school with a bandanna or hat."

The students also had a reading day where they partnered with their reading buddy and read in the dark with flashlights.

"Emersyn's been such a light throughout this and such a awesome little spirit that she just continues to be positive, and it's been really awesome to see her friends support her through this journey," said school counselor Sue Schaner.

The faculty will present the money raised to the family later this week.

Sanford Health will be visiting the school on Wednesday to teach the students more about Leukemia.